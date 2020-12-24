Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) makes -4.98% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 464.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.52 and a high of $588.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $409.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -25.12% off its average median price target of $467.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.48% off the consensus price target high of $656.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -12.91% lower than the price target low of $340.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $383.88, the stock is -7.38% and -14.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.52 million and changing -6.14% at the moment leaves the stock 27.70% off its SMA200. ZM registered 477.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $419.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $366.35.

The stock witnessed a -10.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.44%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 2409 employees, a market worth around $108.60B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 267.33 and Fwd P/E is 127.92. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 485.90% and -34.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $814.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 731.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 314.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 332.60% in year-over-year returns.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

1,138 institutions hold shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 57.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.78M, and float is at 196.65M with Short Float at 4.06%. Institutions hold 57.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 14.46 million shares valued at $6.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the ZM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.83 million shares valued at $5.09 billion to account for 5.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.91 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $4.19 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 6.3 million with a market value of $2.96 billion.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuan Eric S., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Yuan Eric S. sold 70,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $402.81 per share for a total of $28.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Yuan Eric S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 70,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $401.87 per share for $28.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Chadwick Jonathan (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $400.40 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).