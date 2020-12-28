A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: MannKind Corporation (MNKD)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) is 165.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $4.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNKD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -36.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.42, the stock is 6.95% and 27.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 87.93% off its SMA200. MNKD registered 157.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0536 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0983.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.86%, and is -15.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $784.79M and $62.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 327.50% and -18.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.40%).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $16.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in MannKind Corporation (MNKD), with 11.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.88% while institutional investors hold 31.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 229.67M, and float is at 224.17M with Short Float at 8.03%. Institutions hold 30.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.66 million shares valued at $33.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.59% of the MNKD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.33 million shares valued at $21.3 million to account for 4.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.56 million shares representing 1.96% and valued at over $8.56 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $7.01 million.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Binder Steven B., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Binder Steven B. bought 1,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $1903.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33265.0 shares.

MannKind Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that Tross Stuart A (Chief People & Workpl Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $1.25 per share for $6250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MNKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Kendall David M (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 4,041 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $5051.0. The insider now directly holds 41,059 shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.09% up over the past 12 months. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is 19.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.27% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.