A peek at dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT): Who has invested in It?

dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: DMYT) is 148.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.51 and a high of $24.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The DMYT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.09% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.94, the stock is 28.12% and 62.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 95.88% off its SMA200. DMYT registered a gain of 145.04% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a 52.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.76%, and is 17.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Distance from 52-week low is 151.74% and -0.91% from its 52-week high.

dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

dMY Technology Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT), with 5.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.80% while institutional investors hold 83.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 18.45M with Short Float at 16.41%. Institutions hold 66.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.31 million shares valued at $55.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.75% of the DMYT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 1.35 million shares valued at $17.28 million to account for 5.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Times Square Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.19 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $15.23 million, while Linden Advisors LP holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $10.68 million.