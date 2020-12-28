Air T Inc. (AIRT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AIRT Stock Is Going Next

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) is 90.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.95 and a high of $21.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIRT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 28.63%.

Currently trading at $38.38, the stock is 252.17% and 264.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 293.64% at the moment leaves the stock 224.52% off its SMA200. AIRT registered 127.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 192.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.36.

The stock witnessed a 248.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 283.80%, and is 249.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 58.39% over the week and 17.40% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Air T Inc. (AIRT) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $28.02M and $211.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.83% and 75.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Air T Inc. (AIRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air T Inc. (AIRT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.10% this year.

Air T Inc. (AIRT) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Air T Inc. (AIRT), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.22% while institutional investors hold 55.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.88M, and float is at 1.58M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 30.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.19 million shares valued at $1.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.63% of the AIRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 95278.0 shares valued at $0.93 million to account for 3.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 70226.0 shares representing 2.44% and valued at over $0.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 52066.0 with a market value of $0.51 million.

Air T Inc. (AIRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swenson Nicholas John, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Swenson Nicholas John bought 2,862 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $34201.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97800.0 shares.

Air T Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that CABILLOT RAYMOND E (Director) bought a total of 174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $12.75 per share for $2219.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the AIRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Swenson Nicholas John (CEO) acquired 7,498 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $78729.0. The insider now directly holds 94,938 shares of Air T Inc. (AIRT).

Air T Inc. (AIRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) that is trading -13.75% down over the past 12 months. Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is 30.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 82.83% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1370.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.