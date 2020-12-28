Alarm.com (ALRM) Stock Risen 3% This Month

Security technology provider Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) has acquired technologies for gunshot detection. This was the catalyst of the 6.5 percent rise in ALRM shares on December 15, to $83.31 after which the share has continued the rally. Financial information remained confidential, but that was a beneficial purchase for the Alarm.com ecosystem.

Shooter Detection Systems, LLC (SDS), based in Massachusetts, USA, was acquired by Alarm.com. It has technology to detect gun shots. It uses microphones and smart algorithms that decide the direction of fire, the potential weapon type, the number of shots fired, etc. The basic technology is not special. But there is a feature of the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection Device from SDS: the use of an extra infrared sensor to detect the muzzle flash.

The system’s sensors are small in size and can be located within premises, closed perimeters, storage rooms, barracks, etc.

This makes the SDS system distinct from the fire detection system of ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI), which is designed to operate outdoors and is normally built into street lights or other urban infrastructure components.

The purchase of SDS is a strategic transaction for Alarm.com. The new asset complements the Alarm.com solution portfolio for the security of sensitive items and public safety. The business is moving to create a holistic solution that incorporates smart video monitoring systems and technology for rapid incident detection. In the United States, these solutions are in demand, including for the security of vital infrastructure and military bases.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) stock was though down -2.03 percent on Thursday to settle at $98.88, but the concluding price is still up from the rally begun in middle of the month. The stock is 9.32% up over the past week, while the gain rises to more than 38 percent over the month. The market capitalization of the company stands at nearly $5 billion. Year-to-date the gain is 130 percent.