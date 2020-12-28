Analysts suggest Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) could spike 19.56% in a year

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is 153.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $32.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.56% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.56% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.35, the stock is 7.70% and 25.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 67.50% off its SMA200. OPEN registered a gain of 142.46% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.41.

The stock witnessed a 45.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.57%, and is -7.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.71% over the week and 10.84% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $14.89B and $3.59B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 159.24% and -15.56% from its 52-week high.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $474.47M over the same period..

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), with 4.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.24% while institutional investors hold 4.43% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 4.06% of the Float.