Analysts suggest Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) could spike -16.13% in a year

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is 128.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $9.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The REKR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -16.13% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is 46.68% and 71.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 94.92% off its SMA200. REKR registered 189.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.96.

The stock witnessed a 95.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.62%, and is 23.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.37% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $287.52M and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 270.61% and -5.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.40%).

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.30% this year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), with 9.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.05% while institutional investors hold 26.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.91M, and float is at 23.39M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 18.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC with over 0.97 million shares valued at $5.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.95% of the REKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.69 million shares valued at $4.0 million to account for 2.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.42 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $2.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.15% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $2.18 million.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hillman Rodney, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that Hillman Rodney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $7.10 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40233.0 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that DEBARY PAUL (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $4.12 per share for $41215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the REKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Goord Glenn S (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $4.07 for $24390.0. The insider now directly holds 86,000 shares of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR).