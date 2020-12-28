AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 332.72% Change This Year

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is 332.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The AQB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -108.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.39, the stock is 26.45% and 74.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -8.03% at the moment leaves the stock 165.99% off its SMA200. AQB registered 360.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 183.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.24.

The stock witnessed a 135.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.94%, and is 19.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.14% over the week and 16.57% over the month.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $560.96M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 519.15% and -17.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.40%).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $280k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 93.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 460.00% in year-over-year returns.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), with 3.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.24% while institutional investors hold 54.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.91M, and float is at 29.49M with Short Float at 6.33%. Institutions hold 50.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Security, LLC with over 18.25 million shares valued at $81.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.60% of the AQB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 3.86 million shares valued at $17.3 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.11 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $4.95 million, while EPIQ Partners, LLC holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $3.55 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUBER RICHARD L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUBER RICHARD L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $65000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71311.0 shares.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that HUBER RICHARD L (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $2.50 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61311.0 shares of the AQB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, TURK JAMES C JR (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $30000.0. The insider now directly holds 16,964 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -29.39% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.55% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.