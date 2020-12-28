Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is 823.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $20.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -85.87% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is 13.16% and 49.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 161.77% off its SMA200. FUV registered 806.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 240.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.46.

The stock witnessed a 3.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 139.84%, and is 10.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.23% over the week and 13.41% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $489.07M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1439.18% and -26.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-101.10%).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcimoto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $1.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 205.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.70% in year-over-year returns.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), with 7.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.45% while institutional investors hold 12.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.68M, and float is at 26.08M with Short Float at 20.86%. Institutions hold 9.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.8 million shares valued at $5.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.42% of the FUV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 0.6 million shares valued at $3.92 million to account for 1.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.37 million shares representing 1.13% and valued at over $2.46 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 0.81% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $1.75 million.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisler Jesse Grant, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eisler Jesse Grant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $13.62 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Arcimoto Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Eisler Jesse Grant (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $16.76 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the FUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Eisler Jesse Grant (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.33 for $63278.0. The insider now directly holds 481,608 shares of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TSR Inc. (TSRI) that is 96.61% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 45.22% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.02.