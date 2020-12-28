Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) stock Plunged by -0.74% yesterday

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is 289.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.61 and a high of $154.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $149.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $122.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.71% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -48.39% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.39, the stock is 10.41% and 26.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 72.04% off its SMA200. BILL registered 280.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.19.

The stock witnessed a 36.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.90%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $12.13B and $168.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 528.50% and -3.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $47.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -570.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.40% in year-over-year returns.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.35% while institutional investors hold 99.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.22M, and float is at 77.51M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 94.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.19 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.55% of the BILL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.04 million shares valued at $605.42 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 5.56 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $557.33 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $479.14 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lacerte Rene A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lacerte Rene A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $141.94 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38022.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Rettig John R. (CFO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $134.66 per share for $13.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60000.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Rettig John R. (CFO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $119.93 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 138,689 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).