Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is -10.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.63 and a high of $18.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.30, the stock is 8.59% and 20.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 74.97% off its SMA200. CADE registered -9.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.57.

The stock witnessed a 4.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.48%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) has around 1849 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $748.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is -47.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.05% and -10.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $184.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.36% while institutional investors hold 94.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.96M, and float is at 121.75M with Short Float at 4.68%. Institutions hold 91.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.25 million shares valued at $156.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.49% of the CADE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.68 million shares valued at $108.96 million to account for 10.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 7.39 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $63.45 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 6.23 million with a market value of $53.47 million.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Waller Kathy N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Waller Kathy N bought 1,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $15.16 per share for a total of $15620.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97802.0 shares.

Cadence Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that HARRISON WILLIAM B JR (Director) bought a total of 2,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $15.16 per share for $34990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CADE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Hepner Virginia A (Director) acquired 1,154 shares at an average price of $15.16 for $17496.0. The insider now directly holds 20,347 shares of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).