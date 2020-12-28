Carvana Co. (CVNA) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.51% Upside

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is 198.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.16 and a high of $292.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $270.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.71% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.51% off the consensus price target high of $314.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -243.39% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $274.71, the stock is 7.19% and 20.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 75.89% off its SMA200. CVNA registered 179.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $242.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $193.08.

The stock witnessed a 16.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.15%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has around 7324 employees, a market worth around $46.38B and $4.86B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1139.67% and -6.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carvana Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $1.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.10% in year-over-year returns.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Top Institutional Holders

421 institutions hold shares in Carvana Co. (CVNA), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 122.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.01M, and float is at 68.58M with Short Float at 27.64%. Institutions hold 119.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 8.69 million shares valued at $1.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.32% of the CVNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.31 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 11.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.26 million shares representing 10.28% and valued at over $1.62 billion, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 8.52% of the shares totaling 6.01 million with a market value of $1.34 billion.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JENKINS MARK W., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that JENKINS MARK W. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $288.13 per share for a total of $2.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33820.0 shares.

Carvana Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that HUSTON BENJAMIN E. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $288.23 per share for $2.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33828.0 shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, GARCIA ERNEST C. II (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $285.70 for $14.28 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CarMax Inc. (KMX) that is trading 3.67% up over the past 12 months. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is 179.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.32% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.28.