CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) dip is a big Buy opportunity

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is 343.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.95 and a high of $227.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $223.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $186.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.75% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -47.41% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.12, the stock is 25.68% and 45.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 100.13% off its SMA200. CRWD registered 341.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.19.

The stock witnessed a 47.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.12%, and is 19.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has around 3163 employees, a market worth around $49.45B and $761.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 622.87. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 592.08% and -2.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $249.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 78.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 63.90% in year-over-year returns.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Top Institutional Holders

883 institutions hold shares in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 72.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.40M, and float is at 186.52M with Short Float at 6.21%. Institutions hold 71.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.98 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the CRWD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.14 million shares valued at $1.25 billion to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.08 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $1.11 billion, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black Colin, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Black Colin sold 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $213.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Kurtz George (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 56,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $208.12 per share for $11.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Henry Shawn (Please see remarks) disposed off 1,553 shares at an average price of $202.01 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 307,801 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD).