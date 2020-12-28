Curis Inc. (CRIS) – The 33.75% Upside Potential Remains

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) is 367.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $8.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRIS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is 50.43% and 180.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 436.06% off its SMA200. CRIS registered 403.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 579.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.84.

The stock witnessed a 480.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 650.00%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 18.35% over the month.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $661.68M and $11.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1182.26% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (82.20%).

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $2.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Curis Inc. (CRIS), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.90% while institutional investors hold 28.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.55M, and float is at 51.42M with Short Float at 7.72%. Institutions hold 26.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 4.95 million shares valued at $5.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the CRIS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 3.65 million shares valued at $4.27 million to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $1.81 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $1.64 million.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dentzer James E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $5076.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42158.0 shares.

Curis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Dentzer James E (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,658 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $1.69 per share for $6182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45252.0 shares of the CRIS stock.