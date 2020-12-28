Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) up 92.38% since start of the year

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) is 92.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $25.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The DM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -12.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.20, the stock is 12.01% and 45.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -9.86% at the moment leaves the stock 73.25% off its SMA200. DM registered 93.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.67.

The stock witnessed a 66.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.51%, and is 14.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.13% over the week and 15.23% over the month.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $799.10M and $19.93M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 104.26% and -24.47% from its 52-week high.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Desktop Metal Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Desktop Metal Inc. (DM), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.62% while institutional investors hold 47.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.10M, and float is at 0.06M. Institutions hold 36.59% of the Float.