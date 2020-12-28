Dissecting Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) is 517.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBLI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.7% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is 25.72% and 27.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 13.76% at the moment leaves the stock 64.39% off its SMA200. CBLI registered 552.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0536 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4788.

The stock witnessed a 23.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.16%, and is 37.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.95% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $42.59M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 622.33% and -31.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.50%).

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI), with 7.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.41% while institutional investors hold 15.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.00M, and float is at 5.67M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 6.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.55% of the CBLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52592.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 17598.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $34668.0, while National Asset Management, Inc. holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 16651.0 with a market value of $32802.0.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.09% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -4.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.19% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.