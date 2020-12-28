Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 17.55% Upside

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is 594.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $186.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $180.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $123.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.55% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -95.04% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.39, the stock is 24.30% and 43.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 142.36% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 563.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 300.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.30.

The stock witnessed a 33.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.39%, and is 10.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 577 employees, a market worth around $22.78B and $719.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 142.16 and Fwd P/E is 97.94. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 744.07% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $255.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

562 institutions hold shares in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), with 11.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.87% while institutional investors hold 85.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.11M, and float is at 115.13M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 77.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.03 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.32% of the ENPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.71 million shares valued at $884.88 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.41 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $611.74 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 6.1 million with a market value of $503.82 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malchow Joseph Ian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Malchow Joseph Ian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $143.90 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82950.0 shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Kortlang Benjamin John (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $130.30 per share for $6.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, RANHOFF DAVID A (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 17,600 shares at an average price of $141.70 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 282,799 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 451.65% up over the past 12 months. ABB Ltd (ABB) is 14.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.47% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.