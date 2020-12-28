Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) is 135.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $0.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.16% higher than the price target low of $0.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 21.20% and 41.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 82.92% off its SMA200. AUMN registered 110.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5576 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4628.

The stock witnessed a 53.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.86%, and is 21.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $115.30M and $6.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.10. Profit margin for the company is -89.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 447.16% and -7.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.80%).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $1.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.20% year-over-year.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 29.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.29M, and float is at 112.77M with Short Float at 7.50%. Institutions hold 29.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.29 million shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.85% of the AUMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.1 million shares valued at $0.46 million to account for 0.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 0.8 million shares representing 0.53% and valued at over $0.34 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND sold 231,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 30 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $97372.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

Golden Minerals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND (10% Owner) sold a total of 31,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $0.44 per share for $13948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the AUMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND (10% Owner) disposed off 1,612,772 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 1,969,974 shares of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 83.53% up over the past 12 months. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 40.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.03% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.65.