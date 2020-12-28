Here are the top Institutional holders of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) shares

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) is 40.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYRO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $295680.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $295680.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $295680.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is -8.69% and 24.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 65.84% off its SMA200. AYRO registered 32.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.05.

The stock witnessed a -29.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.41%, and is -6.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $168.11M and $0.97M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.33. Distance from 52-week low is 242.22% and -41.89% from its 52-week high.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ayro Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Ayro Inc. (AYRO), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.88% while institutional investors hold 1.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.60M, and float is at 11.08M with Short Float at 26.82%. Institutions hold 1.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 98524.0 shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the AYRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 62914.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 51539.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 43707.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.