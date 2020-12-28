Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) is 90.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARLO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.23% off the consensus price target high of $8.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is 7.99% and 33.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 92.12% off its SMA200. ARLO registered 82.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 226.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.08.

The stock witnessed a 51.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.84%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 11.46% over the month.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has around 349 employees, a market worth around $648.10M and $364.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 569.17% and -9.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.10%).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $111.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 76.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.66M, and float is at 76.84M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 74.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.26 million shares valued at $59.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.25% of the ARLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 5.08 million shares valued at $26.75 million to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.07 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $26.66 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $18.27 million.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Summers Grady, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Summers Grady bought 166 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $8.42 per share for a total of $1398.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Summers Grady (Director) bought a total of 283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $4.99 per share for $1412.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ARLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE (CEO) acquired 21,000 shares at an average price of $4.71 for $98910.0. The insider now directly holds 895,678 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO).