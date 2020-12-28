Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR)

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is 66.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $41.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.46% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.24% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.27, the stock is 13.75% and 20.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 65.33% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 66.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.92.

The stock witnessed a 13.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.18%, and is 10.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $7.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.15 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 369.67% and 1.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $2.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.70% in year-over-year returns.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

422 institutions hold shares in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 111.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.73M, and float is at 114.81M with Short Float at 13.34%. Institutions hold 109.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.94 million shares valued at $454.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.93% of the BLDR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.12 million shares valued at $395.37 million to account for 10.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.86 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $256.49 million, while Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 7.2 million with a market value of $234.86 million.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rush David E, the company’s SVP – COO – East. SEC filings show that Rush David E sold 9,108 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $30.58 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61855.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Jackson Peter M. (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 28,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $30.75 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67480.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, SHERMAN FLOYD F (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $22.81 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 104,415 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 37.67% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 124.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.16% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.52.