Here is a breakdown of the 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) stock performance

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is 89.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $34.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -104.12% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.70, the stock is 33.35% and 64.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 102.08% off its SMA200. EGHT registered 87.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 124.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.92.

The stock witnessed a 77.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.09%, and is 12.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $491.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 963.89. Profit margin for the company is -36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.30% and 0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.30%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $132.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 106.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.62M, and float is at 101.97M with Short Float at 21.21%. Institutions hold 101.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.43 million shares valued at $271.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.40% of the EGHT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 13.33 million shares valued at $207.31 million to account for 12.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.35 million shares representing 9.73% and valued at over $160.94 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 4.95 million with a market value of $76.97 million.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN BRYAN R, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that MARTIN BRYAN R sold 301 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $30.97 per share for a total of $9322.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55699.0 shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Wilson Samuel C. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $30.97 per share for $26665.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Zinn Matthew (SVP-GC,Secretary and CPO) disposed off 421 shares at an average price of $30.97 for $13038.0. The insider now directly holds 27,432 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -24.79% down over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -4.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.23% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.91.