Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) on Track to Reach $28.50 in a Year

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) is 788.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $33.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The HGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.36% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.66, the stock is 81.83% and 91.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 6.39% at the moment leaves the stock 76.18% off its SMA200. HGEN registered 1010.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.31.

The stock witnessed a 141.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.70%, and is 54.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.30% over the week and 12.70% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.27. Distance from 52-week low is 1344.00% and -36.20% from its 52-week high.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Humanigen Inc. (HGEN), with 20.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.28% while institutional investors hold 51.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.49M, and float is at 30.83M with Short Float at 4.06%. Institutions hold 30.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Valiant Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.07 million shares valued at $75.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.35% of the HGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VR Adviser, LLC with 2.33 million shares valued at $24.82 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Think Investments LP which holds 1.34 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $14.23 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $14.0 million.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMIS BAY LTD., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMIS BAY LTD. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.36 million shares.

Humanigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $19.46 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.41 million shares of the HGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) disposed off 62,700 shares at an average price of $15.76 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 6,469,733 shares of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN).