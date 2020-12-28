India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) is 177.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.62% off the consensus price target high of $3.05 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 42.62% higher than the price target low of $3.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -4.46% and 16.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 83.06% off its SMA200. IGC registered 184.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 243.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6452 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1687.

The stock witnessed a 18.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.90%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $78.30M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 565.40% and -61.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Analyst Forecasts

India Globalization Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC), with 5.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.87% while institutional investors hold 5.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.24M, and float is at 37.28M with Short Float at 6.46%. Institutions hold 4.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. with over 0.52 million shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.30% of the IGC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.47 million shares valued at $0.49 million to account for 1.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.26 million shares representing 0.66% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.2 million.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRINS RICHARD K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PRINS RICHARD K sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

India Globalization Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that MUKUNDA RAM (Exec. Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $2.34 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.82 million shares of the IGC stock.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is trading -1.63% down over the past 12 months. Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) is 30.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.78% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.