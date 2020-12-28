Is Chewy Inc. (CHWY) a good stock to buy now?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is 258.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.62 and a high of $109.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $102.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.56% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -38.68% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.01, the stock is 22.89% and 42.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 91.94% off its SMA200. CHWY registered 253.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.09.

The stock witnessed a 54.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.73%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $42.12B and $6.46B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.41% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.60%).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.40% in year-over-year returns.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Top Institutional Holders

444 institutions hold shares in Chewy Inc. (CHWY), with 100.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.46% while institutional investors hold 119.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 409.26M, and float is at 71.92M with Short Float at 22.78%. Institutions hold 89.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 16.86 million shares valued at $924.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.69% of the CHWY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.47 million shares valued at $354.68 million to account for 6.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.0 million shares representing 6.30% and valued at over $329.25 million, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 3.50% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $182.94 million.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bowman Stacy, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Bowman Stacy sold 10,583 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $108.34 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Chewy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Helfrick Susan (General Counsel) sold a total of 11,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $106.41 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34268.0 shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Helfrick Susan (General Counsel) disposed off 11,422 shares at an average price of $100.40 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 45,690 shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).