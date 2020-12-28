Is Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) a good stock to buy now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.32% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 10.23% and 29.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 64.98% off its SMA200. EXTR registered -6.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.75.

The stock witnessed a 18.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.41%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2584 employees, a market worth around $867.23M and $928.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.38. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 389.51% and -12.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $240.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -383.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), with 2.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.25% while institutional investors hold 82.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.71M, and float is at 120.25M with Short Float at 4.06%. Institutions hold 80.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.23 million shares valued at $69.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.01% of the EXTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.28 million shares valued at $33.3 million to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paradigm Capital Management which holds 7.28 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $29.25 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 4.68 million with a market value of $18.82 million.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Remi, the company’s EVP Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Remi sold 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $5.61 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Thomas Remi (EVP Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,100 shares at an average price of $5.50 for $50050.0. The insider now directly holds 137,261 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading 41.37% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 17.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.87% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.2.