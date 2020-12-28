Natera Inc. (NTRA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 231.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $111.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $110.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.02% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -39.67% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.74, the stock is 16.68% and 33.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 96.80% off its SMA200. NTRA registered 231.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.61.

The stock witnessed a 34.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.84%, and is 10.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 1039 employees, a market worth around $9.39B and $361.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 562.36% and 0.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.40%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $105.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.80% in year-over-year returns.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

364 institutions hold shares in Natera Inc. (NTRA), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.24% while institutional investors hold 102.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.37M, and float is at 82.37M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 97.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.15 million shares valued at $516.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the NTRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 5.56 million shares valued at $401.53 million to account for 6.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.52 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $398.75 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $236.46 million.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schueren Robert Alan, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Schueren Robert Alan sold 5,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $105.48 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49356.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Chapman Steven Leonard (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 5,056 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $105.48 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33940.0 shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Brophy Michael Burkes (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 5,208 shares at an average price of $105.48 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 67,092 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 49.77% up over the past 12 months. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is -20.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.34% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.39.