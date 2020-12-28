New Big Money Means Infinera Corporation (INFN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is 38.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $11.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -119.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is 15.80% and 38.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 67.00% off its SMA200. INFN registered 41.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.18.

The stock witnessed a 31.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.84%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3261 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 87.76. Profit margin for the company is -19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.10% and -4.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $356.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Infinera Corporation (INFN), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 92.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.59M, and float is at 188.19M with Short Float at 14.23%. Institutions hold 90.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 28.11 million shares valued at $173.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the INFN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 25.18 million shares valued at $155.08 million to account for 13.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.41 million shares representing 8.22% and valued at over $94.91 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 11.66 million with a market value of $71.81 million.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wegleitner Mark A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wegleitner Mark A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Infinera Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Welch David F (Director) sold a total of 276,842 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.14 per share for $2.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the INFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Welch David F (Director) disposed off 50,451 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 16,993 shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN).

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading -6.17% down over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is 53.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.59% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.96.