New Big Money Means Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) is 34.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $2.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The OEG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 13.71% and 44.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 94.48% off its SMA200. OEG registered 29.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 142.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2400.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.94%, and is 23.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.00% over the week and 13.00% over the month.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $45.60M and $32.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.38% and -34.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.00%).

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $17.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 89.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 206.30% in year-over-year returns.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG), with 3.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.65% while institutional investors hold 21.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.43M, and float is at 27.18M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 18.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 3.7 million shares valued at $2.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.16% of the OEG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.07 million shares valued at $0.66 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Heartland Advisors Inc. which holds 1.01 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Grace & White Inc /ny holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $0.49 million.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FORD DANIEL NED, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that FORD DANIEL NED bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $0.52 per share for a total of $5234.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90804.0 shares.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that ONEIL JAMES F (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $0.54 per share for $10738.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the OEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, CLOUGH WILLIAM J (Exec Chairman and Gen Counsel) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.49 for $12150.0. The insider now directly holds 160,166 shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG).