NTLA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Now

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) is 323.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $68.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTLA stock was last observed hovering at around $63.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.85% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -182.45% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.14, the stock is 25.49% and 69.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 169.79% off its SMA200. NTLA registered 292.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 202.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.99.

The stock witnessed a 78.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 192.01%, and is 13.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.73% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $62.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 576.91% and -9.73% from its 52-week high.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $14.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.80% in year-over-year returns.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), with 9.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.64% while institutional investors hold 102.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.75M, and float is at 49.25M with Short Float at 22.42%. Institutions hold 85.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.4 million shares valued at $226.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.30% of the NTLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 6.06 million shares valued at $120.52 million to account for 10.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 6.06 million shares representing 10.26% and valued at over $120.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.55% of the shares totaling 5.65 million with a market value of $112.22 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KARSEN PERRY A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KARSEN PERRY A sold 88,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $53.55 per share for a total of $4.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Rivera Jose E (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 3,364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $38.21 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48708.0 shares of the NTLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, LEONARD JOHN M (President and CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $38.57 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 467,352 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 1.99% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.04% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.69.