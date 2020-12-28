Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is 214.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.37 and a high of $35.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $33.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.67% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.67% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.20, the stock is 8.38% and 14.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 74.94% off its SMA200. LPRO registered 216.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.96.

The stock witnessed a 16.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.98%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $69.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.71. Distance from 52-week low is 254.32% and -5.79% from its 52-week high.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Lending Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $34.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 383.10% this year.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), with 21.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.89% while institutional investors hold 55.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.19M, and float is at 91.61M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 45.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 6.45 million shares valued at $164.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.03% of the LPRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 million shares valued at $155.68 million to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.67 million shares representing 2.86% and valued at over $93.49 million, while Parsifal Capital Management, LP holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $80.35 million.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nebula Holdings LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nebula Holdings LLC sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $26.88 per share for a total of $118.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.11 million shares.

Open Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $26.88 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27216.0 shares of the LPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 5,432,128 shares at an average price of $26.88 for $146.02 million. The insider now directly holds 14,906,029 shares of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO).