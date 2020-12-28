Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) stock Plunged by -1.75% yesterday

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is 486.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $31.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.08% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -59.53% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.31, the stock is 11.83% and 18.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 103.28% off its SMA200. OMI registered 497.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 319.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.55.

The stock witnessed a 20.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.87%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.23 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 734.99% and -4.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $2.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), with 6.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.08% while institutional investors hold 79.41% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 76.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.66 million shares valued at $242.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.14% of the OMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.88 million shares valued at $122.61 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.36 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $109.51 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 3.06 million with a market value of $76.74 million.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowry Michael Wayne, the company’s SVP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Lowry Michael Wayne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $22.22 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72436.0 shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Riordan Michael C (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $13.67 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Henkel Robert J (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.96 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -6.42% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.92% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.28.