Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is 164.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $6.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -23.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -54.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is 12.96% and 59.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 195.90% off its SMA200. PRTY registered 186.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 355.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.76.

The stock witnessed a 27.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.28%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $692.60M and $1.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is -36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2280.77% and -9.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $689.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -557.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 10.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.67% while institutional investors hold 52.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.71M, and float is at 99.95M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 47.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 12.29 million shares valued at $31.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.11% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 7.39 million shares valued at $19.21 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.73 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $12.31 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $7.94 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $6.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.26 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Creekmuir William S. (Director) bought a total of 29,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $3.37 per share for $99118.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, HARRISON JAMES M (Director) disposed off 225,000 shares at an average price of $3.08 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 370,458 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 108.89% up over the past 12 months. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -8.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.82% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.15.