Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) is 126.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The POLA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 18.34% and 44.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -12.48% at the moment leaves the stock 122.97% off its SMA200. POLA registered 126.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 328.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.93.

The stock witnessed a 6.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.19%, and is 22.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.33% over the week and 14.56% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $71.87M and $7.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 468.42% and -18.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polar Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -377.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 355.60% in year-over-year returns.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Polar Power Inc. (POLA), with 6.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.72% while institutional investors hold 34.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.32M, and float is at 5.39M with Short Float at 18.26%. Institutions hold 16.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.58 million shares valued at $1.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.95% of the POLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arosa Capital Management LP with 0.41 million shares valued at $1.31 million to account for 3.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $0.52 million, while CVI Holdings, LLC holds 1.07% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.4 million.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Who are the competitors?

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is 32.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.52% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.45.