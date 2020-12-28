Positives for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) as stock loss in recent trading

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) is 28.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 57.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is 40.22% and 75.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -14.43% at the moment leaves the stock 92.35% off its SMA200. SEEL registered 17.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 54.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0985 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9906.

The stock witnessed a 100.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 162.60%, and is 15.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.59% over the week and 14.62% over the month.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $107.40M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 310.01% and -17.70% from its 52-week high.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.80% this year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL), with 7.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.38% while institutional investors hold 11.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.99M, and float is at 46.28M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 10.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with over 2.03 million shares valued at $1.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.81% of the SEEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.59 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.55 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.52 million, while CIBC World Markets, Inc. holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $0.47 million.