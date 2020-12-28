Precigen Inc. (PGEN) picks momentum as shares rise 22.34%

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is 82.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $10.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -67.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.02, the stock is 17.82% and 54.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 118.28% off its SMA200. PGEN registered 65.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.38.

The stock witnessed a 64.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 179.89%, and is 22.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 11.95% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $92.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 695.24% and -7.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $22.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Precigen Inc. (PGEN), with 34.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.34% while institutional investors hold 80.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.53M, and float is at 151.44M with Short Float at 17.69%. Institutions hold 65.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Security, LLC with over 84.02 million shares valued at $294.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.30% of the PGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 7.56 million shares valued at $26.46 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.98 million shares representing 3.76% and valued at over $24.43 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 6.79 million with a market value of $23.78 million.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sterling Rick L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sterling Rick L. sold 9,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $7.20 per share for a total of $67795.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Precigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Perez Jeffrey Thomas (SVP, IP Affairs) sold a total of 9,382 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $7.20 per share for $67550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the PGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Lehr Donald P. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 12,190 shares at an average price of $7.20 for $87768.0. The insider now directly holds 260,894 shares of Precigen Inc. (PGEN).