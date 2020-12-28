Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is 99.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $11.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.05% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.93, the stock is 4.54% and 30.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 69.77% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered 103.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.28.

The stock witnessed a 10.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.35%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 25228 employees, a market worth around $4.75B and $13.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.74 and Fwd P/E is 5.23. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 459.55% and -1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $4.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

478 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), with 9.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 99.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.00M, and float is at 379.79M with Short Float at 6.18%. Institutions hold 97.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 61.31 million shares valued at $440.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.81% of the QRTEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.88 million shares valued at $243.25 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 19.18 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $137.71 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 17.03 million with a market value of $122.25 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wendling Brian J, the company’s CAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $99.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5091.0 shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) bought a total of 996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $100.22 per share for $99816.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3091.0 shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, RAPLEY DAVID E (Director) disposed off 2,048 shares at an average price of $10.66 for $21835.0. The insider now directly holds 9,849 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).