RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) is 240.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $29.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The RMG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.4% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is 75.87% and 144.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.14 million and changing 18.88% at the moment leaves the stock 205.78% off its SMA200. RMG registered 244.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 232.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.80.

The stock witnessed a 186.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 218.05%, and is 70.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.04% over the week and 15.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2615.38. Distance from 52-week low is 257.89% and 14.13% from its 52-week high.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $9M over the same period..

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG), with institutional investors hold 88.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 23.00M with Short Float at 12.24%. Institutions hold 88.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.47 million shares valued at $26.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.75% of the RMG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.69 million shares valued at $18.03 million to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Periscope Capital Inc. which holds 1.4 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $14.94 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $13.79 million.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 375,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $10.77 per share for a total of $4.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

RMG Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 206,937 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $11.23 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.59 million shares of the RMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.85 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 2,800,432 shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG).