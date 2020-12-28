Roku Inc. (ROKU) up 166.61% since start of the year

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is 166.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.22 and a high of $361.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $360.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.57% off its average median price target of $262.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.93% off the consensus price target high of $410.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -98.33% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $356.99, the stock is 13.79% and 35.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 112.79% off its SMA200. ROKU registered 146.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 191.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $288.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $196.74.

The stock witnessed a 30.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.69%, and is 8.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $45.77B and $1.54B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 513.17% and -1.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roku Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $605.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -514.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.20% in year-over-year returns.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Top Institutional Holders

816 institutions hold shares in Roku Inc. (ROKU), with 297.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 74.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.69M, and float is at 108.60M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 73.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.85 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the ROKU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.72 million shares valued at $1.65 billion to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.27 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $1.18 billion, while ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $746.63 million.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Louden Steve, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Louden Steve sold 77,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $310.44 per share for a total of $24.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that KAY STEPHEN H (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 68,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $285.68 per share for $19.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77312.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Wood Anthony J. (CEO and Chairman BOD) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $285.60 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

