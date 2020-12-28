Sonos Inc. (SONO) picks momentum as shares rise 3.04%

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 56.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $25.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.53% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -43.76% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.44, the stock is 8.34% and 29.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 74.41% off its SMA200. SONO registered 62.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.14.

The stock witnessed a 14.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.39%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1427 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $1.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.16. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 271.43% and -3.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $590.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

297 institutions hold shares in Sonos Inc. (SONO), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 66.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.85M, and float is at 111.48M with Short Float at 6.20%. Institutions hold 65.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.56 million shares valued at $129.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.59% of the SONO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 million shares valued at $82.61 million to account for 4.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd which holds 3.79 million shares representing 3.36% and valued at over $57.5 million, while Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $50.98 million.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spence Patrick, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Spence Patrick sold 27,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $22.19 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Volpi Michelangelo (Director) sold a total of 141,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $21.42 per share for $3.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Volpi Michelangelo (Director) disposed off 37,368 shares at an average price of $21.47 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 1,988 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).