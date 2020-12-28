Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 94.50% Change This Year

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) is 94.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $18.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRAC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83%.

Currently trading at $19.08, the stock is 24.47% and 54.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 78.35% off its SMA200. SRAC registered a gain of 95.69% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.91.

The stock witnessed a 77.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.61%, and is 26.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.91% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 107.39% and 1.76% from its 52-week high.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Analyst Forecasts

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC), with 18.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.22% while institutional investors hold 584.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.11M, and float is at 20.29M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 1.24 million shares valued at $12.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the SRAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund with 1.23 million shares valued at $12.35 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HGC Investment Management Inc. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $12.11 million, while Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $9.07 million.