Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Track to Reach $52.00 in a Year

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is 169.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.90 and a high of $72.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.03% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -177.08% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.27, the stock is 28.34% and 60.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 151.88% off its SMA200. SFIX registered 171.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.36.

The stock witnessed a 77.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 163.99%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $7.20B and $1.76B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 535.50% and -4.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.50%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $512.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -292.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.80% year-over-year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.84% while institutional investors hold 98.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.14M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 37.54%. Institutions hold 94.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 7.67 million shares valued at $208.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the SFIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.0 million shares valued at $135.55 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.61 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $124.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $106.73 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spaulding Elizabeth, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Spaulding Elizabeth sold 5,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $69.75 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17494.0 shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Darling Scott (Chief Legal Officer & Secr.) sold a total of 4,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $69.75 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69697.0 shares of the SFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Lake Katrina (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 48,827 shares at an average price of $68.54 for $3.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 111.85% up over the past 12 months. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is 171.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.36% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.03.