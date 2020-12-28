Tapestry Inc. (TPR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is 14.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $30.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.76% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -46.9% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.85, the stock is 5.03% and 18.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 76.73% off its SMA200. TPR registered 13.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.04.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.57%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $8.47B and $4.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.05% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $1.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -207.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

644 institutions hold shares in Tapestry Inc. (TPR), with 657.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 89.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 276.80M, and float is at 276.75M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 89.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.31 million shares valued at $442.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the TPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 25.35 million shares valued at $396.3 million to account for 9.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.42 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $350.49 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 11.45 million with a market value of $178.94 million.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BILBREY JOHN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BILBREY JOHN P bought 12,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $15.27 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33756.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that BILBREY JOHN P (Director) bought a total of 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $14.12 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20776.0 shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, BILBREY JOHN P (Director) acquired 8,800 shares at an average price of $17.02 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 13,676 shares of Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 25.92% up over the past 12 months. Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is 19.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.48% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.