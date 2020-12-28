The incline in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is 131.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $78.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The IIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $76.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.54% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -65.6% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.83, the stock is 8.88% and 29.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 71.14% off its SMA200. IIVI registered 127.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.63.

The stock witnessed a 16.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.33%, and is 6.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has around 22969 employees, a market worth around $7.98B and $2.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.23. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 309.63% and -1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

II-VI Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $766.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.70% year-over-year.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Top Institutional Holders

436 institutions hold shares in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), with 4.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 104.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.81M, and float is at 99.58M with Short Float at 12.98%. Institutions hold 100.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 13.59 million shares valued at $551.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.10% of the IIVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 12.35 million shares valued at $500.85 million to account for 11.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.33 million shares representing 10.92% and valued at over $459.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.27% of the shares totaling 9.62 million with a market value of $390.17 million.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTERA VINCENT D JR, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $72.08 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

II-VI Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that KRAMER FRANCIS J (Director) sold a total of 8,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $72.60 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the IIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, KRAMER FRANCIS J (Director) disposed off 15,449 shares at an average price of $72.59 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 266,844 shares of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 24.94% up over the past 12 months. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -3.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.09% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.09.