Things appear to be looking up for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) is 34.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.56% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -146.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.18, the stock is -5.29% and 16.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 64.40% off its SMA200. ATRA registered 38.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.01%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 390.71% and -21.35% from its 52-week high.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85 with sales reaching $12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), with 840.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 103.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.18M, and float is at 50.46M with Short Float at 24.69%. Institutions hold 101.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 9.92 million shares valued at $128.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.77% of the ATRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 6.94 million shares valued at $89.93 million to account for 8.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maverick Capital Ltd. which holds 6.75 million shares representing 8.68% and valued at over $87.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.58% of the shares totaling 5.89 million with a market value of $76.36 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newell Joe, the company’s Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Newell Joe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $23.11 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Newell Joe (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 1,648 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $19.77 per share for $32588.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ATRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Koppikar Utpal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,469 shares at an average price of $19.77 for $29048.0. The insider now directly holds 132,061 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading -6.71% down over the past 12 months. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is 21.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.19% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.83.