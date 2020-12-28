Things appear to be looking up for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is 169.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $80.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The REGI stock was last observed hovering at around $77.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.61% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.08% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.72% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.62, the stock is 11.95% and 20.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -5.97% at the moment leaves the stock 89.20% off its SMA200. REGI registered 164.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 225.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.13.

The stock witnessed a 24.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.84%, and is -0.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) has around 731 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $2.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 352.46% and -10.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $526.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.20% in year-over-year returns.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 107.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.31M, and float is at 38.08M with Short Float at 10.45%. Institutions hold 104.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.75 million shares valued at $414.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.71% of the REGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.3 million shares valued at $176.4 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.99 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $159.93 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $88.23 million.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haer Gary, the company’s VP, Sales and Marketing. SEC filings show that Haer Gary sold 6,968 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $31.99 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35126.0 shares.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Stroburg Jeffrey (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $29.14 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the REGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Scharf Michael M (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.17 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 37,064 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI).

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading 31.47% up over the past 12 months. Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is 112.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.06% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.