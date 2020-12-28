This Indicator Is Supporting DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) is 220.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The DPW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is -12.25% and 26.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 83.67% off its SMA200. DPW registered 204.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6867 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5378.

The stock witnessed a -39.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.46%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $70.79M and $23.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 618.87% and -65.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.20%).

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Analyst Forecasts

DPW Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.90% this year.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.55% while institutional investors hold 7.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.49M, and float is at 15.26M with Short Float at 10.27%. Institutions hold 7.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 0.3 million shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.61% of the DPW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 57363.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 53961.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 39000.0 with a market value of $78390.0.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 520 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $3.84 per share for a total of $1995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35350.0 shares.

DPW Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that AULT MILTON C III (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $3.63 per share for $835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34830.0 shares of the DPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, DPW Holdings, Inc. (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 8,441 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $26143.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW).