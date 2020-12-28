Top attractive stock of the week – Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is 290.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.42 and a high of $33.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRPL stock was last observed hovering at around $30.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.16% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.95% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.31% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.02, the stock is 18.60% and 16.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 10.24% at the moment leaves the stock 72.17% off its SMA200. PRPL registered 303.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.17.

The stock witnessed a 21.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.03%, and is 19.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $598.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.25. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 669.68% and 1.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.70%).

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $195.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 57.50% in year-over-year returns.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL), with 293.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 91.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.27M, and float is at 40.33M with Short Float at 8.18%. Institutions hold 90.89% of the Float.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anthos Pano, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anthos Pano sold 8,752 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $28.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24418.0 shares.

Purple Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Anthos Pano (Director) sold a total of 248 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $29.00 per share for $7192.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32922.0 shares of the PRPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Legg John A. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $30.14 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 2,980 shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL).