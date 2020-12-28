What should you know before buying stock in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) is 15.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $7.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONCT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.56, the stock is 12.09% and 40.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 64.77% off its SMA200. ONCT registered 4.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0467 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7642.

The stock witnessed a 77.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 151.93%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 13.23% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $180.99M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 206.04% and -36.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-231.50%).

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), with 4.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.53% while institutional investors hold 21.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.13M, and float is at 18.52M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 17.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.32 million shares valued at $2.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.17% of the ONCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.2 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 2.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Creative Planning which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.18% and valued at over $0.83 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.47 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARTER MICHAEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARTER MICHAEL G bought 71,429 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71947.0 shares.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that AKER HAZEL M (Legal Counsel) bought a total of 41,972 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $2.38 per share for $99998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46987.0 shares of the ONCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, KISNER DANIEL L (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $23825.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT).