Which Institutions Own Shares In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is 111.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.28, the stock is 4.44% and 39.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 72.04% off its SMA200. BCRX registered 129.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.61.

The stock witnessed a 56.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.00%, and is -11.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $53.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 360.76% and -19.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.10%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $19.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.70% in year-over-year returns.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 75.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.52M, and float is at 175.06M with Short Float at 21.16%. Institutions hold 74.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 16.18 million shares valued at $55.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.94 million shares valued at $54.77 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 12.7 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $43.61 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.50% of the shares totaling 11.48 million with a market value of $39.44 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stonehouse Jon P, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stonehouse Jon P sold 134,278 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $8.32 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Barnes Alane P (Senior VP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 13,741 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $7.96 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Barnes Alane P (Senior VP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 13,741 shares at an average price of $6.23 for $85606.0. The insider now directly holds 108,061 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 51.42% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 31.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.78% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.